More Than 7 In 10 Pakistanis (72%) Claim To Be Happy (very/somewhat) With Their Life
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:32 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 )According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% Pakistanis said they are either very or somewhat happy with their life.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Kindly tell us how happy are you with your life currently?” In response, 27% said they are very happy, 45% said they are somewhat happy, 17% said they are somewhat unhappy, and 11% said they are very unhappy.