More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) claim to be happy (very/somewhat) with their life

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 )According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 72% Pakistanis said they are either very or somewhat happy with their life.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Kindly tell us how happy are you with your life currently?” In response, 27% said they are very happy, 45% said they are somewhat happy, 17% said they are somewhat unhappy, and 11% said they are very unhappy.