- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- More than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) consume vegetables daily, rural dwellers more so than urbanites
More Than 7 In 10 Pakistanis (72%) Consume Vegetables Daily, Rural Dwellers More So Than Urbanites
Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:10 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) consume vegetables daily, rural dwellers more so than urbanites
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) consume vegetables daily, rural dwellers more so than urbanites.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume vegetables?” In response, 72% said every day, 18% said once a week, 6% said once a month, 3% said sometimes and 1% said never.
Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 56% said every day, 24% said once a week, 9% said once a month, 7% said sometimes, 2% said never and 2% said they did not know or wish to respond. Of rural dwellers, 79% said every day, 14% said once a week, 5% said once a month, 1% said sometimes and 1% said they did not know or wish to respond.