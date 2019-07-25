According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) consume vegetables daily, rural dwellers more so than urbanites

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than 7 in 10 Pakistanis (72%) consume vegetables daily, rural dwellers more so than urbanites.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume vegetables?” In response, 72% said every day, 18% said once a week, 6% said once a month, 3% said sometimes and 1% said never.

Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 56% said every day, 24% said once a week, 9% said once a month, 7% said sometimes, 2% said never and 2% said they did not know or wish to respond. Of rural dwellers, 79% said every day, 14% said once a week, 5% said once a month, 1% said sometimes and 1% said they did not know or wish to respond.