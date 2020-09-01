UrduPoint.com
More Than 7 Mln Children To Be Given Anti-polio Vaccine In Campaign Starting From Sep 21

As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from September 21 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-Polio drops in the district during the anti-polio drive starting from September 21 in Bahawalpur.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here today under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial. Some 1599 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 144 transit teams.

The campaign would be monitored by 296 Area In-charges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

Door-to-door campaign would continue from September 21 to September 23 whereas September 24 and September 25 were reserved days for left out children.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Special arrangements have been done to administer anti-polio vaccines to children residing in the Cholistan, at river banks and of gypsies.

