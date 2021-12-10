More than 7,000 calls on daily basis attended by NH&MP helpline 130

More than seven thousand calls have been attended through National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Toll Free Help Line number 130 on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :More than seven thousand calls have been attended through National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Toll Free Help Line number 130 on daily basis.

According to NH&MP, the passengers contacting Motorway Police through 130 have been updated about road and weather conditions, traffic blockades and alternate routes through Interactive Voice Response (IVR).

Response time against any accident/incident has been reduced from almost ten minutes to just five minutes through fruitful efforts of NH&MP.

More than 1.9 million calls received on the helpline 130 this year.

While more than 17 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways.