More than 7000 cops to provide security to 514 processions, 1409 majalis in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 514 processions will be taken out and 1409 majalis will be held in Bahawalpur division during Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, 40 of these processions and 56 majalis have been declared very sensitive and special security arrangements have been made for ensuring peace and safety at these processions and majalis.

More than 7000 police personnel will provide security cover to processions and majalis in Bahawalpur division during Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

Besides, 670 national volunteers, 2121 special police force and 1671 Hussaini volunteers will also perform the duty for provision of security cover.

The routes of processions and majalis will be monitored through CCTV cameras and participants of these processions and majalis will be scanned with metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

Special traffic plan has also been devised for Moharam-ul-Haram to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic. Special branch will technically sweep the routes of processions and sites of majalis.