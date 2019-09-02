UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 7000 Cops To Provide Security To 514 Processions, 1409 Majalis In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:06 PM

More than 7000 cops to provide security to 514 processions, 1409 majalis in Bahawalpur

As many as 514 processions will be taken out and 1409 majalis will be held in Bahawalpur division during Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 514 processions will be taken out and 1409 majalis will be held in Bahawalpur division during Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, 40 of these processions and 56 majalis have been declared very sensitive and special security arrangements have been made for ensuring peace and safety at these processions and majalis.

More than 7000 police personnel will provide security cover to processions and majalis in Bahawalpur division during Ashura of Moharam-ul-Haram.

Besides, 670 national volunteers, 2121 special police force and 1671 Hussaini volunteers will also perform the duty for provision of security cover.

The routes of processions and majalis will be monitored through CCTV cameras and participants of these processions and majalis will be scanned with metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

Special traffic plan has also been devised for Moharam-ul-Haram to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic. Special branch will technically sweep the routes of processions and sites of majalis.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Bahawalpur Muharram

Recent Stories

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to reshuf ..

2 seconds ago

Burkina Faso court jails two generals over 2015 co ..

2 minutes ago

Sharbat point, Lok Khaba no more operational at Lo ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania summons Chinese envoy over Hong Kong inc ..

2 minutes ago

China appreciates joint communique between Myanmar ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.