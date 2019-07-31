UrduPoint.com
More Than 7,000 Teams To Serve Pilgrims During Hajj 2019

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The operational plan of the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque is being implemented by 7,720 teams to serve pilgrims during this Hajj season.

The Saudi agency's teams are providing their services in all aspects of the plan. These include service, engineering, technical, technological, cultural, information, social aspects and oversight functions.

The staff are carrying out awareness initiatives to guide the worshipers in religious and organizational aspects in order to help them perform their rituals with comfort.

The service aspect is one of the most important field tasks in the operational plan of the agency. Staff working on these tasks are responsible for cleaning the Prophet's Mosque, supplying all sites with carpets and Zamzam water, cleaning machinery and equipment, transferring older persons and people with special needs, providing guidance services, preparing portable containers for distributing Zamzam bottles, and ensuring the cleanliness of prayer areas and other facilities, Arab news reported.

Moreover, the staff responsible for service tasks open and guard the mosque's doors, organize the movement of crowds as part of the initiative for clearing paths, maintain the security and safety of the mosque and its facilities, oversee parking areas, and allocate medical emergency sites and provide them with the necessary equipment.

For the 15th year in a row, the Youth of Makkah at Your Service program has maintained its role in serving pilgrims with the participation of 500 young men, who are undertaking activities during the season in partnership with several government bodies.

The acting director general of the Project for the Glorification of the Sacred City, Saud Al-Rehaili, said its activities aim to guide those who get lost inside the Grand Mosque and help older persons and those with special needs perform the Tawaf and Sai.

