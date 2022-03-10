More than 70,000 cases disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab: Nadeem Sarwar

Punjab Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday said that more than 70,000 cases had been disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab under case flow management system (CFMS) while all cases were being tracked through digitization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Prosecution Secretary Nadeem Sarwar on Thursday said that more than 70,000 cases had been disposed of in 36 districts of Punjab under case flow management system (CFMS) while all cases were being tracked through digitization.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. Additional Secretary Prosecution, Additional Secretary Admn., Deputy Secretary Prosecution and others attended the meeting.

Naeem Sarwar said that more than 65,000 cases had been uploaded on CFMS, adding that due to the endeavors of the Prosecution department a significant improvement had been seen in trial of the cases in courts and prosecutors were pursuing the cases diligently.

During the meeting the Secretary Prosecution said 10,339 cases were registered in Lahore during last 3 months and 5,934 cases had been uploaded on system while the remaining 4,405 cases were in the processes of uploading under the case flow management system.

He further said that now any case could be monitored through FIRs from its beginning to end by digital tracking system and performance of all the prosecutors of Punjab was also being monitored through digital system.

The Secretary Prosecution told that framing of charged on all the accused in Priyantha Kumara case would be done on March 12.