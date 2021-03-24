UrduPoint.com
More Than 717,000 Children To Be Given Anti-polio Vaccines

Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

More than 717,000 children to be given anti-polio vaccines

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :More than 717,000 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-polio drops in Bahawalpur district during the anti-polio drive starting from March 29.

This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Wednesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial.

Focal Person Dr Zaki Ali briefed the meeting that 1764 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1464 mobile teams, 167 fixed teams and 133 transit teams.

The campaign will be monitored by 337 Area In-charges, 122 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six tehsil supervisors.

The left out children will be given vaccines on April 1-2.

Deputy Commissioner directed to use face masks, gloves and sanitisers during the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said that efforts were needed to make the campaign successful and make the district polio-free. The meeting also discussed measures taken against dengue.

