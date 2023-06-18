More than 718,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The number of pilgrims who have arrived till today (Sunday) in Madinah through the air and land routes is 718,030 pilgrims of several nationalities to perform this year's Hajj season 2023.

The statistics of Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, indicated that the total arrivals for Saturday amounted to 29,090 pilgrims, of whom 25,962 arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah through 105 flights.

The Immigration Center received 65 flights carrying 2,099 pilgrims and the Land pilgrims center received 22 flights carrying 924 pilgrims, SPA reported.

Also, the statistics showed that the number of pilgrims departing on Saturday on their way to the holy sites in Makkah amounted to 556,953 pilgrims, while the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday reached 161,021 pilgrims, and the occupancy rate of housing in Madinah was 54 percent, while 32,631 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided to them.