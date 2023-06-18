UrduPoint.com

More Than 718,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrived In Madinah

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 02:00 PM

More than 718,000 Hajj pilgrims arrived in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The number of pilgrims who have arrived till today (Sunday) in Madinah through the air and land routes is 718,030 pilgrims of several nationalities to perform this year's Hajj season 2023.

The statistics of Hajj and Visit Committee, which monitors the arrival and departure of pilgrims in Madinah, indicated that the total arrivals for Saturday amounted to 29,090 pilgrims, of whom 25,962 arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah through 105 flights.

The Immigration Center received 65 flights carrying 2,099 pilgrims and the Land pilgrims center received 22 flights carrying 924 pilgrims, SPA reported.

Also, the statistics showed that the number of pilgrims departing on Saturday on their way to the holy sites in Makkah amounted to 556,953 pilgrims, while the number of pilgrims staying in Madinah until yesterday reached 161,021 pilgrims, and the occupancy rate of housing in Madinah was 54 percent, while 32,631 pilgrims benefited from the medical services provided to them.

Related Topics

Hajj Visit Makkah Sunday From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

3 minutes ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubai’s Venture Capi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

2 hours ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAE’ ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ‘People&#039;s Relations as ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.