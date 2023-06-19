More than 744,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

A total of 744,862 pilgrims of different nationalities reached Madinah so far arriving through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year, SPA reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 744,862 pilgrims of different nationalities reached Madinah so far arriving through air and land ports to perform Hajj this year, SPA reported on Monday.

The Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Visit committee said in a statistics report that a total of 587,845 pilgrims left for the holy sites in Makkah, while 156,959 pilgrims were still in Madinah until yesterday.

Authorities in Madinah were working around the clock to keep pace with pilgrims arriving through air and land ports to ensure the best experience for visitors performing the Hajj rituals this year.