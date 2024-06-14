More than 77000 Pilgrims benefit from health services during the last five weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In continuation of the efforts made by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health (MoH) to provide integrated care to the guests of God during the Hajj season 1445 H, more than 77000 pilgrims benefited from the various health services provided by health care centers over the last five weeks.

In a statistical report, the MoH said that the health services provided to the pilgrims from the first day of the month of Dhu al-Qi’dah until the sixth day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah 1445H covered medical and specialized clinics, pharmaceuticals, dialysis centers, intensive care units, and isolation units, SPA reported.

As many as 16 open heart surgeries, 200 cardiac catheterizations, and 584 dialysis surgeries were performed, the report said, adding that 1,745 pilgrims entered hospitals and medical centers to receive the necessary health care.

MoH stressed the commitment of the health system in the Kingdom to providing the highest levels of health care to pilgrims, through its medical and administrative staff, health facilities and centers stationed in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites, to ensure their safety and comfort during the Hajj season.