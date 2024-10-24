More Than 8 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign will commence across the district from October 28, during which more than 824,000 children under the age of five will receive polio vaccine.
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements for this initiative. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeel Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal, CEO Health Dr. Aamir Bashir, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, Dr. Iftikhar Bhatti, Dr. Ahmad Arsalan, Deputy District Health Officers, WHO representatives, and officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting. Assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated in the meeting via video link.
Earlier, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Aamir Bashir briefed that during the polio vaccination campaign from October 28 to October 30, polio teams will visit households to administer the vaccine to children under five years old. Any children missed for any reason will receive the vaccine during a catch-up activity on October 31 and November 1. He added that during the polio campaign, children will also be provided with Vitamin A capsules. He reported that 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio vaccination campaign. He noted that the performance of the polio teams in the field will be monitored. Additionally, he mentioned that during the anti-polio campaign, 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will be providing their services.
