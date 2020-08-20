More than 80% of lotus eradicated from Sindh: Ismail Rahoo

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo said on Thursday that the coordinated efforts of federal, provincial departments, Army, Rangers and National Lotus Control Center (NLCC), yield good results as more than 80% of lotus was eradicated from the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahoo said on Thursday that the coordinated efforts of federal, provincial departments, Army, Rangers and National Lotus Control Center (NLCC), yield good results as more than 80% of lotus was eradicated from the province.

He was expressing such views in a joint press conference held on the occasion of Handing / Taking over ceremony of Indigenous ULV Sprayers to Sindh Agriculture Department.

The lotus was a big challenge in the country; he said adding federal, provincial departments, NLCC, Army, Rangers and other departments played a vital role to resolve this big issue in the country.

As many as 10 million hector was surveyed and 114000 hector acres were sprayed over, he said.

He further said Sindh government utilized all resources to eliminate lotus from the province as it was damaging the standing crops in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Coordinator NLCC, Lt.

General Moazam said the lotus attack emerged as a big challenge.

The Pakistan had to import Sprayers to eliminate lotus from the country, he said adding some companies in the country were contacted to work on producing Sprayers at local level.

R&D Engineering succeeded to develop international standard Indigenous ULV Sprayers, he said.

Federal, provincial agriculture ministries, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Army, Rangers and other departments, played role for controlling the lotus.

He further said 61 districts out of 63 were cleared from lotus while appreciating the role of media in creating awareness regarding the lotus among the masses in the country.

Retired Brigadier Tahir from Engro said the that Engro always played extensive role whenever the country faced any challenge.

Earlier, 30 UVL sprayers and 20 detective devices had been handed over to Sindh agriculture department.