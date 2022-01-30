UrduPoint.com

More Than 800 Professional Beggars Netted In January

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing and more than 800 of beggars arrested last month as professional beggars not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested more than 800 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace.

"Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added. As the society would improve and the traffic flow would also improve, he said.

