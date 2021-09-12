More than 8,000 Kashmir disappeared since 1989: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Leader Abdul Hameed Lone on Wednesday said more than 8,000 innocent Kashmiris have disappeared and missing since 1989 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said Indian occupying forces and agencies set up detention centers in IIOJK where youths were tortured.

He added that hundreds of young people were detained without any charges by Indian occupying forces tortured and killed 7,186 people during their detention.

He said mass graves have also been discovered in IIOJK.

The APHC leader said around 2700 anonymous graves would be identified in 55 villages of three districts in Occupied Kashmir.

He added that the UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances has not been allowed to investigate it.

The United Nations General Assembly, in its Resolution 47/133 of 18 December 1992, laid down the rules for all states regarding missing persons, he said.

