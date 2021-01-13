UrduPoint.com
More Than 8000 Students Availing Scholarships At IUB: VC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 8000 students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) are benefiting from the scholarships worth Rs 370 million provided by the government and the university's own resources.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob expressed these views while presiding over a meeting organized by the Directorate of Financial Assistants at Baghdad Campus here today.

The meeting was informed that more than 2140 students are benefitting in the first phase of Prime Minister's Ehsaas Scholarship while 7800 students have been interviewed for the second phase. Under the Higher education Commission Need-Based Scholarship, more than Rs.

80 million worth of scholarships are being distributed among 407 students. Similarly, 200 scholarships were received from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, out of which 100 scholarships will be allocated for students of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. The number of Scottish scholarships for female students issued by the British Council has increased from 6 to 93, which is a great achievement.

Similarly, the university is increasing the number of scholarships from its own resources. In addition, scholarships will be provided by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, Alumni and other industrial and commercial establishments.

More Stories From Pakistan

