More Than 8500 Candidates Appeared In MUET's Computerized Pre Entry Tests

Sun 06th September 2020

More than 8500 candidates appeared in MUET's computerized pre entry tests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the first ever computerized pre entrance test for admissions.

According to a statement, as many as 8500 students (Boys/Girls) appeared in the computerized tests held in phases from August 22 to September 06, 2020 against 2150 seats for different degree programs being offered at the main campus, Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus, at Khairpur.

The candidates and the parents have also expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for the facilitation of the students in first ever computerized pre entry tests held at the main campus, Jamshoro amid strict Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19.

As per standard operating procedures, no candidate or the staff member was allowed to enter into the university premises without a face mask while social distancing was strictly implemented during pre-entry test.

The Mehran University of Engineering and Technology was the first public sector university of Sindh which had introduced pre entrance test for the admissions and now it has conducted the first ever computerized pre entry test for admissions for the season- 2020-2021.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Pro Vice Chancellors Prof. Taha Hussain Ali, Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Registrar Abdul Waheed Umrain and others have also visited test centers and monitored the test process.

