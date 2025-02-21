More than 854 students conferred degrees at 28th convocation of SSUET

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), organized its 28th Convocation with a traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students.

On this occasion, more than 854 students were conferred degrees, and gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the students who secured first, second and third positions with distinction marks respectively.

Addressing the convocation, as the Chief Guest Federal Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Sir Syed University has proven to be an oasis in the desert in terms of providing education to the youth of Karachi. This country was supposed to be a model for the Millat e Islamia; we need to establish centers that extract wisdom from knowledge. Truth is both a destination and a path to reach the destination,he added.

Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that the number of students admitted in 2015 was 1755 and the number of students admitted in 2024/2025 is 2661.

Similarly, there were 19 degree programs in 2015 and now 49 degree programs are running in the university.

He said during the last two years, special increases in the salaries of employees were made twice, which has a collective annual impact of more than Rs 65 million.

He pointed out that we have now entered a new era. Now and then, a new technology or App is introduced that has revolutionized the way we work, communicate, and learn.

Anwar underscored that Sir Syed University has developed long-term collaboration with the industry, focusing on converting student projects into products according to the market need.

"In accordance with contemporary demands, Sir Syed University has introduced several new programs including data science, cyber security network, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, as well as business and IT course programs."

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain presented the annual progress report.