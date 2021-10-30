More than 90 saplings planted in UET

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In an effort to enhance the green area, the University of Engineering (UET) carried out plantation activities in its main campus here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :In an effort to enhance the green area, the University of Engineering (UET) carried out plantation activities in its main campus here on Saturday.

Art & Design team from the Department of Architecture planted more than 90 saplings at various spots of the varsity under 'Plantation Drive 2021'.

The drive was sponsored by the alumni of the Department, notably Haseeb Saleem and Moyaed Bakhsh.

The event was immaculately executed by the students of Architecture Department with the support from the worthy Vice Chancellor Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dean Facultyof Architecture and Planning Dr. Rizwan Hameed, Chairperson Architecture Dr. MunazzahAkhtar, and faculty members of the department.