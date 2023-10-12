Open Menu

More Than 900 Kg Betel Nuts Seized, Five Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 07:02 PM

More than 900 kg betel nuts seized, five arrested

The police here on Thursday seized a large quantity of the betel nuts used in gutka/mawa in two separate operations and arrested five accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The police here on Thursday seized a large quantity of the betel nuts used in gutka/mawa in two separate operations and arrested five accused.

According to officials, the SITE-B police station of district Keamari Police during a raid conducted in Haroonabad, SITE Area recovered more than 800kg hazardous betel nuts and arrested four accused.

The accused were identified as Younus, Asghar, Walji and Bilal.

In another action, the Korangi Industrial Area police station of district Korangi during patrolling seized over 100kg betel nuts from a vehicle and arrested an accused. The accused was identified as Azeem.

Cases against arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

