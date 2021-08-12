UrduPoint.com

More Than 9000 Vaccinated Through SNGPL's Mobile Vaccination Drive

Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:40 PM

More than 9000 vaccinated through SNGPL's mobile vaccination drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 9,000 people have been vaccinated so far against Covid- 19 through mobile vaccination drive launched by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

On the instructions of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the managing director SNGPL had constituted 50 mobile vaccination teams for the purpose, said a press release issued here.

The SNGPL is running the campaign in collaboration with the local district health authorities.

As many as 50 mobile vaccination teams started operations at 50 localities in seven different cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the Federal capital.

A flag-march of the vehicles taking part in the vaccination drive was also carried out in Lahore to create awareness among the citizens, it added.

