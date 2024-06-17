More than 900,000 Holy Quran gifted pilgrims Madinah airports

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance branch in Madinah on Monday is ready to receive the first batches of pilgrims who have fulfilled the Hajj rituals and are departing from Madinah.

According to SPA ministry’s branch in Madinah worked on the preparation of Al-Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Al-Qiblatain mosques to preserve their cleanliness, carry out maintenance work, provide air conditioning and water coolers, and oversee the traffic of pilgrims.

Ministry also contributed to the programs of the Coordination Office for Islamic Awareness regarding Hajj, Umrah, and Visit at large mosques frequented by visitors, and at its offices in the departure halls of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport in Yanbu Governorate, distributing guidance and awareness booklets to the pilgrims who visit the large mosques in Madinah, and distributing the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, copies of the Holy Quran, to pilgrims who leave from the airports of Madinah and Yanbu.

Ministry’s Director Sheikh Osama Madkhali said that the ministry’s branch was fully prepared to receive pilgrims after they fulfill Hajj rituals, stressing that there was early coordination with the King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex in Madinah to deposit more than 900,000 copies of holy Quran in the stores of the ministry’s branch in Madinah and then sent them for distribution at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport.