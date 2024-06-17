Open Menu

More Than 900,000 Holy Quran Gifted Pilgrims Madinah Airports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

More than 900,000 Holy Quran gifted pilgrims Madinah airports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance branch in Madinah on Monday is ready to receive the first batches of pilgrims who have fulfilled the Hajj rituals and are departing from Madinah.

According to SPA ministry’s branch in Madinah worked on the preparation of Al-Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Al-Qiblatain mosques to preserve their cleanliness, carry out maintenance work, provide air conditioning and water coolers, and oversee the traffic of pilgrims.

Ministry also contributed to the programs of the Coordination Office for Islamic Awareness regarding Hajj, Umrah, and Visit at large mosques frequented by visitors, and at its offices in the departure halls of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport in Yanbu Governorate, distributing guidance and awareness booklets to the pilgrims who visit the large mosques in Madinah, and distributing the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, copies of the Holy Quran, to pilgrims who leave from the airports of Madinah and Yanbu.

Ministry’s Director Sheikh Osama Madkhali said that the ministry’s branch was fully prepared to receive pilgrims after they fulfill Hajj rituals, stressing that there was early coordination with the King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex in Madinah to deposit more than 900,000 copies of holy Quran in the stores of the ministry’s branch in Madinah and then sent them for distribution at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Visit Traffic From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

10 hours ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

1 day ago
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

2 days ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan