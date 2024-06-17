More Than 900,000 Holy Quran Gifted Pilgrims Madinah Airports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance branch in Madinah on Monday is ready to receive the first batches of pilgrims who have fulfilled the Hajj rituals and are departing from Madinah.
According to SPA ministry’s branch in Madinah worked on the preparation of Al-Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Al-Qiblatain mosques to preserve their cleanliness, carry out maintenance work, provide air conditioning and water coolers, and oversee the traffic of pilgrims.
Ministry also contributed to the programs of the Coordination Office for Islamic Awareness regarding Hajj, Umrah, and Visit at large mosques frequented by visitors, and at its offices in the departure halls of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdul Mohsin Bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport in Yanbu Governorate, distributing guidance and awareness booklets to the pilgrims who visit the large mosques in Madinah, and distributing the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, copies of the Holy Quran, to pilgrims who leave from the airports of Madinah and Yanbu.
Ministry’s Director Sheikh Osama Madkhali said that the ministry’s branch was fully prepared to receive pilgrims after they fulfill Hajj rituals, stressing that there was early coordination with the King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex in Madinah to deposit more than 900,000 copies of holy Quran in the stores of the ministry’s branch in Madinah and then sent them for distribution at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Prince Abdul Mohsin bin Abdulaziz Regional Airport.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCB collects 910 tonnes of sacrificial carcasses on Eidul Azha5 minutes ago
-
PM offers Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Model Town; prays for country's progress5 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha5 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Jamia Masjid on Eid35 minutes ago
-
Citizens celebrate Eidul Azha in Hyderabad35 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chairman to personally monitor for cleanliness operation45 minutes ago
-
Five police officers died in Hub after their vehicle overturned45 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to addressing desertification, land degradation issues: PM45 minutes ago
-
CDA disposes off over 1,000 tons of waste; resolves 72 complaints45 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chairmain to personally monitor for cleanliness operation1 hour ago
-
DC, ADC visit hospital, meeting with patients, children2 hours ago