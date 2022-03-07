UrduPoint.com

More Than 95% Of Pakistanis Evacuated From Ukraine: Ambassador Dr Zafar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal Monday said that more than 95% of Pakistanis have been evacuated from Ukraine.

The stranded Pakistanis in Ukraine have been evacuated to Poland, Romania and Hungary, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair program.

"In Romania, we have received 423 Pakistanis", he said.

He said that over 130 students have already reached their destinations and 60 more would also move to their destinations once the flights were available.

Dr Zafar Iqbal said that they have established camp offices near borders and the Pakistani citizens were now staying in hotels where all their expenses were being paid by the government of Pakistan.

It is good news that no Pakistani in Ukraine is injured, he said, adding that we are hopeful for 100% successful evacuation of all the Pakistani citizens stranded in Ukraine.

