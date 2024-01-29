More Than Eight Million People Registered To Vote In Multan Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) More than eight million people are registered to cast a vote across the division comprising four districts, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran in the Feb 8 elections, an official source informed Monday.
As per the given statistics provided by the local election commission office, an overall 809,725,9 voters are enlisted to cast votes here in the upcoming general election.
As per the detail, about 311,019,1 voters among 164,049,7 (52.75%) male and 1469, 694 (47.25%) female voters are registered respectively in district Multan.
In Vehari, the total number of votes is registered as 1929211 with 1048074 (54.
33%) males and
881,137 (45.67%) females respectively.
District Khanewal enlists 1942, 633 voters to the bifurcation of 1043272 (53.10%) as males and 899, 361 (46.30%) as females.
District Lodhran has a sum of the registered votes of around 1115,22,4. It's the male figure fixed with 597, 961 (53.62%) and 517, 263 (46.38%) as females.
Regional Election Commissioner, Ch. Nadeem Qasim said that they're keeping track of voter registration statistics across the region.
He said all votes are registered with care and following a set code of procedure by the Election Commission of Pakistan.
