Open Menu

More Than Eight Million People Registered To Vote In Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

More than eight million people registered to vote in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) More than eight million people are registered to cast a vote across the division comprising four districts, Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran in the Feb 8 elections, an official source informed Monday.

As per the given statistics provided by the local election commission office, an overall 809,725,9 voters are enlisted to cast votes here in the upcoming general election.

As per the detail, about 311,019,1 voters among 164,049,7 (52.75%) male and 1469, 694 (47.25%) female voters are registered respectively in district Multan.

In Vehari, the total number of votes is registered as 1929211 with 1048074 (54.

33%) males and

881,137 (45.67%) females respectively.

District Khanewal enlists 1942, 633 voters to the bifurcation of 1043272 (53.10%) as males and 899, 361 (46.30%) as females.

District Lodhran has a sum of the registered votes of around 1115,22,4. It's the male figure fixed with 597, 961 (53.62%) and 517, 263 (46.38%) as females.

Regional Election Commissioner, Ch. Nadeem Qasim said that they're keeping track of voter registration statistics across the region.

He said all votes are registered with care and following a set code of procedure by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

45 minutes ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

1 hour ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

2 hours ago
 Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

2 days ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan