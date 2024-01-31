Open Menu

More Than Five Million People Set To Caste Vote In DG Khan Division

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024

More than five million people set to caste vote in DG Khan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) More than five million people are registered to cast votes in across Dera Ghazi Khan division comprising four districts, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Layyah on Feb 8 elections, an official source informed Tuesday.

As per the statistics provided by the local election commission office, an overall 527,368,7 voters are enlisted to cast votes here in the upcoming general election.

As per detail, about 123,609,8 voters among 669,518 (54.16%) as male and 566,580 (45. 84%) female are registered respectively across DG Khan district.

In Muzaffargarh, a total of 1769, 300 votes among 947, 211 (53.54%) males and

822, 089 (46.

46%) females are registered respectively in the district.

District Rajanpur has the calculated

1146, 304 number of voters to the bifurcation of 619, 232 (54.02%) as males and 527, 072 (45.98%) the females.

And finally, district Layyah has registered a sum of around 1121, 1985 votes. It's divided in 596, 645 (53.81%) of the males with female voters are counted as 525, 340 (46.38%).

Regional Election Commissioner, Ch. Nadeem Qasim said it has been keeping track of votes registration sans ambiguity or sort of anomaly across the region.

He said all votes are registered with care and following requisite code of conduct devised by the Election Commission.

