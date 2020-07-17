More than four million trees planted in Bahawalpur division during last one year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Approximately 4,164,000 trees were planted in Bahawalpur Division under billion Tree Tsunami during last one year. A target of planting 4,938,000 trees was set for the year, which was not achieved due to COVID-19, however, the success rate of 84 per cent was encouraging.

These remarks were made by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry while inaugurating tree plantation campaign in connection with Plant for Pakistan Day. He said that the target of planting 4,791,000 trees in forests and banks of canals till June 2021 has been set in Bahawalpur division.

He told that 5,953,000 plants will be planted under the Billion Tree Tsunami Program in Bahawalpur division during this fiscal year started from July 1.

He told that Geographic Information system was operational to monitor the progress of plantation in the division. He expressed hope that the targets of the Billion Tree Tsunami program will be achieved. While urging the people to plant more trees, Commissioner said that planting a tree is not only a form of charity but also helpful in improving the environment and climate of the area.