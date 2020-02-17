- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- More than half Pakistanis (54%) believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women
More Than Half Pakistanis (54%) Believe That Men Earn More For A Job As Compared To Women
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:30 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th February, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In Pakistan, do you feel that men and women earn the same for a same job?” In response, 54% said men earn more, 12% felt that women earn more while 33% respondents felt that both men and women earn equally for the same job.