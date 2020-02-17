UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Half Pakistanis (54%) Believe That Men Earn More For A Job As Compared To Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

More than half Pakistanis (54%) believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th February, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% believe that men earn more for a job as compared to women.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In Pakistan, do you feel that men and women earn the same for a same job?” In response, 54% said men earn more, 12% felt that women earn more while 33% respondents felt that both men and women earn equally for the same job.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Same Gallup Women From

Recent Stories

Tharparkar communities ask for their rights

2 minutes ago

Peasants demand economic rights at HRCP convention

5 minutes ago

We All The Top Smartphones Under PKR 25,000/-

15 minutes ago

JUI-F  Chief calls PTI govt as “illegitimate” ..

27 minutes ago

US, UK, Canadian Representatives to Inspect Belaru ..

35 minutes ago

Lakki administration commits to masses' relief: As ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.