More than half Pakistanis (54%) opine that Saudi Arabia is Pakistan’s best friend out of all the Islamic countries. 30% believe Turkey to be Pakistan’s best friend

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:03 PM

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half of Pakistanis (54%) opine that Saudi Arabia is Pakistan’s best friend out of all the Islamic countries.

30% believe Turkey to be Pakistan’s best friend.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, out of all the Islamic countries, which country is Pakistan’s best friend?” In response, 54% said Saudi Arabia, 30% said Turkey, 7% said Iran, 2% said United Arab Emirates, 4% said none, 1% said others and 2% did not know/did not wish to respond.

