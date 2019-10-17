UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Half Pakistanis (54%) Say That The Duration Of Load Shedding In Their Area Has Decreased Compared To Last Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the duration of load shedding in their area has decreased compared to last year

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% of Pakistanis believe that duration of load shedding their area has decreased compared to last year

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% of Pakistanis believe that duration of load shedding their area has decreased compared to last year.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked,“Keeping in mind September 2018 please tell, did the duration of load shedding in your area increase, decrease or remained the same in September this year compared to last year?” In response, 30% said it has increased, 54% said it has decreased, and 16% said it has remained the same.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Same Gallup September Women 2018 From

Recent Stories

Fazlur Rehman asks govt to arrest him from middle ..

1 minute ago

Awais, Bismillah fifties see Balochistan to a 27-r ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Vital to stop food wastage: Usman Buzdar

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre explores ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.