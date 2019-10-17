- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- More than half Pakistanis (54%) say that the duration of load shedding in their area has decreased c ..
More Than Half Pakistanis (54%) Say That The Duration Of Load Shedding In Their Area Has Decreased Compared To Last Year
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:30 AM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% of Pakistanis believe that duration of load shedding their area has decreased compared to last year
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 54% of Pakistanis believe that duration of load shedding their area has decreased compared to last year.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked,“Keeping in mind September 2018 please tell, did the duration of load shedding in your area increase, decrease or remained the same in September this year compared to last year?” In response, 30% said it has increased, 54% said it has decreased, and 16% said it has remained the same.