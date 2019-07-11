UrduPoint.com
More Than Half Pakistanis (56%) Reported Praying 5 Times A Day During Ramadan; More Men Reported Not Praying At All Than Women And Significantly More Women Reported Praying 5 Times A Day Than Men

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:34 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half Pakistanis (56%) reported praying 5 times a day during Ramadan; more men reported not praying at all than women and significantly more women reported praying 5 times a day than men

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half Pakistanis (56%) reported praying 5 times a day during Ramadan; more men reported not praying at all than women and significantly more women reported praying 5 times a day than men.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Approximately how many times do you get a chance to offer your prayers in a day during Ramadan?” In response, 5% said once, 8% said twice, 16% said three times, 10% said four times, 55% said five times, 1% said more than five times and 5% said none.

