More Than Half The Pakistanis (53%) Opine That The PTI Government Should Allow Maulana Fazlur Rehman To Conduct The Azadi March

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:08 PM

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the PTI government should allow Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct the Azadi march

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the PTI government should allow Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct the Azadi march

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, more than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the PTI government should allow Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct the Azadi march.

63% Pakistanis also believe that the March will fail to topple Imran Khan as PM.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people believe that the PTI government should allow Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct the Azadi march, whereas some people believe that PTI government should not allow Fazlur Rehman to conduct the Azadi March.

What is your opinion on this?” In response, 53% said it should be allowed, 41% said it should not be allowed and 6% did not know/did not respond.

