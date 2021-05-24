UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than Lac People Vaccinated For Coronavirus In Bahawalpur Distt

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:54 PM

More than Lac people vaccinated for coronavirus in Bahawalpur distt

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special Education Jhangiwala here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special education Jhangiwala here today.

He talked to the people who were there for vaccination and asked about the facilities being provided at the center.

Deputy Commissioner visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital. Deputy Commissioner was briefed by Focal Person Dr Rao Zakir Ali that as many as 26 vaccination centers were operational in Bahawalpur district for free vaccination against coronavirus.

More than 100,000 people have already been vaccinated in the district while 185,756 have registered themselves for vaccination.

Related Topics

Education Visit Bahawalpur Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

26 minutes ago

Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,9 ..

1 minute ago

US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire to Hold - ..

1 minute ago

Xi eyes strategic China-Vietnam community with sha ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to host 1st major snooker event in hopes of ..

1 minute ago

Four persons killed over property dispute in Bahaw ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.