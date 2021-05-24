More than Lac people vaccinated for coronavirus in Bahawalpur distt

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special Education Jhangiwala here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia paid a surprise visit to coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Degree College for Special education Jhangiwala here today.

He talked to the people who were there for vaccination and asked about the facilities being provided at the center.

Deputy Commissioner visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital. Deputy Commissioner was briefed by Focal Person Dr Rao Zakir Ali that as many as 26 vaccination centers were operational in Bahawalpur district for free vaccination against coronavirus.

More than 100,000 people have already been vaccinated in the district while 185,756 have registered themselves for vaccination.