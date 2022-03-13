UrduPoint.com

More Than One Million To Exercise Their Right To Vote On 31st LB Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

More than one million to exercise their right to vote on 31st LB polls

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :More than one million voters of district Manshera would exercise their right to vote on 31st March local body elections.

According to district election commission Mansehra, the number of total registered voters in the five Tehsil of district Mansehra were 1096544 voters including 361257 voters of Tehsil Mansehra, 293312 voters from Baffa Pakhal, 234347 voters of Tehsil Balakot.

Total registered voters of Tehsil Manshera 1096544 where 193818 were male and 177439 were female, 293312 voters were registered in Baffa Pakhal where 161064 were male and 132809 were female voters, 234347 voters registered in Tehsil Balakot where 130331 were male and 104016 were female voters, similarly total registered voters of Tehsil Oghi were 167960 while 90585 were male voters and 77375 were female voters, 40266 voters have been registered in the 5th Tehsil Darban of district Manshera including 21789 male voters and 18479.

The district election commission was all set for the 31st March LB polls with the help of district administration and police department.

Related Topics

Police Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Male Mansehra Oghi Balakot March All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

17 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

18 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

18 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>