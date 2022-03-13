More than one million to exercise their right to vote on 31st LB polls

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :More than one million voters of district Manshera would exercise their right to vote on 31st March local body elections.

According to district election commission Mansehra, the number of total registered voters in the five Tehsil of district Mansehra were 1096544 voters including 361257 voters of Tehsil Mansehra, 293312 voters from Baffa Pakhal, 234347 voters of Tehsil Balakot.

Total registered voters of Tehsil Manshera 1096544 where 193818 were male and 177439 were female, 293312 voters were registered in Baffa Pakhal where 161064 were male and 132809 were female voters, 234347 voters registered in Tehsil Balakot where 130331 were male and 104016 were female voters, similarly total registered voters of Tehsil Oghi were 167960 while 90585 were male voters and 77375 were female voters, 40266 voters have been registered in the 5th Tehsil Darban of district Manshera including 21789 male voters and 18479.

The district election commission was all set for the 31st March LB polls with the help of district administration and police department.