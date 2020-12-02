More than Rs 1.2 billion allocated for development in IUB budget

Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University, Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Ather Mahboob has said that under three-year development plan eight billion rupees will be spent on the completion of different developmental and educational projects in the university

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University, Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Ather Mahboob has said that under three-year development plan eight billion rupees will be spent on the completion of different developmental and educational projects in the university.

Talking to media, he said that under a comprehensive plan, this huge amount will be spent on the construction of five academic buildings, four hostels for male and female students, more than three hundred residential units for university' staff, a dedicated auditorium and students services centre during the next three years.

He told that over 1.273 billion rupees have been allocated for development purpose in the university's current financial year's budget. He said university's department of plant breeding and genetics had successfully evolved three new cotton varieties of IUB-13, IUB-222 and MM-58 while continuing its research and soon will evolve another cotton variety IUB-4 which will be resistant to the cotton diseases including whitefly and prove a source for the increase in per acre yield of cotton in the country.

He further stated that three hundred million rupees are being spent for the provision of state of the art furniture across the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ather Mahboob said that the number of faculties has been increased from six to thirteen and department have also been increased from forty-eight to one hundred and twenty-three. He said for the first time in the university's history, a record number of over twelve thousand students have been enrolled during the current educational year. He said Islamia University is playing a very instrumental role for the promotion and provision of quality education at a higher level through its three campuses situated in South Punjab's three remote districts of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

He said that university is providing scholarships under various programs to the students including worth three hundred and eighty-three million rupees through its own resources, two hundred and seventy-three million rupees to over two thousand students under Prime Minister's Ehsas Scholarship programme and scholarships worth sixty million rupees to eight hundred and ninety students under Higher Education Commission need-based scholarships during the current financial year.

He told that under an agreement with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, scholarship worth twenty million rupees will be provided to two hundred students. He said the university has also developed special Plasma App, which contains data of all patients who are willing to donate plasma to COVID-19 patients keeping in view the importance of plasma for the treatment of Coronavirus patients across the country, Similarly University has also prepared a prototype of the latest ventilator to be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He told that soon after assuming the charge, he re-launched evening programmes in those disciplines which have been closed down some years ago so that more students could be enrolled in the university. He informed that for the first time in the Bahawalpur's history, a three day literary and cultural festival has been organized in March this year in university for the promotion of arts, culture, literature, and other fields of performing arts in the region which have been attended by a galaxy of stars from different walks of life.