More Than Rs. 1.6m Released For Medical Expenses Of Cops, Families
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has released over Rs. 1.6 million for medical expenses of police employees and their families, suffering from illnesses.
According to details, Rs. 500,000 were given to Constable Faheem Ahmad of Lahore Police for his wife's medical treatment, while Rs. 500,000 were allocated to DEO Muhammad Ahsan of Rawalpindi Police for leg treatment. Inspector Nofal Zahoor of Lahore Police was granted Rs. 200,000 for open-heart surgery, and Constable Mashkoor Ahmed of Multan received Rs.
100,000 for treatment of a psychological disorder.
Additionally, Salman Ali's wife was provided with Rs. 100,000 for tumour treatment, Junior Clerk Hafiz Muhammad Husnain was allocated Rs. 100,000 for kidney treatment, and Head Constable Zahid Bashir received Rs. 100,000 for his wife's medical expenses.
The Welfare Management Committee approved the allocation after reviewing the documents from across the province. IG Punjab instructed RPOs and DPOs to leave no stone unturned in the health welfare efforts for the police force.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gilgit-Baltistan seeks PLRA help to digitise its land records1 minute ago
-
Steps underway to make BoR courts work transparently1 minute ago
-
SSP Investigation reviews security arrangements for Pak- England cricket matches21 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt41 minutes ago
-
Fake drinks unit raided, liquids discarded51 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of protected wild birds recovered1 hour ago
-
Education Minister announces rewards for top position holders1 hour ago
-
PMD releases detailed report on 2024 monsoon season1 hour ago
-
Two killed in separate firing incidents1 hour ago
-
Writers, poets pay tribute to Dr Najam Abbasi on his birthday2 hours ago
-
Smog fades the beauty of 'City of Gardens'2 hours ago
-
Over 200 doctors get FCPS, MPCS degrees at CPSP convocation2 hours ago