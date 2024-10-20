Open Menu

More Than Rs. 1.6m Released For Medical Expenses Of Cops, Families

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has released over Rs. 1.6 million for medical expenses of police employees and their families, suffering from illnesses.

According to details, Rs. 500,000 were given to Constable Faheem Ahmad of Lahore Police for his wife's medical treatment, while Rs. 500,000 were allocated to DEO Muhammad Ahsan of Rawalpindi Police for leg treatment. Inspector Nofal Zahoor of Lahore Police was granted Rs. 200,000 for open-heart surgery, and Constable Mashkoor Ahmed of Multan received Rs.

100,000 for treatment of a psychological disorder.

Additionally, Salman Ali's wife was provided with Rs. 100,000 for tumour treatment, Junior Clerk Hafiz Muhammad Husnain was allocated Rs. 100,000 for kidney treatment, and Head Constable Zahid Bashir received Rs. 100,000 for his wife's medical expenses.

The Welfare Management Committee approved the allocation after reviewing the documents from across the province. IG Punjab instructed RPOs and DPOs to leave no stone unturned in the health welfare efforts for the police force.

