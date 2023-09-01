Open Menu

More Than Rs. 2.8 Million Funds Released For Treatment Of Police Ghazis, Injured Personnel

Published September 01, 2023

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, all possible measures are being taken for the effective use of available resources for the health and welfare of the police force, in continuation of these initiatives, the welfare branch has released more than Rs. 2.8 million for the treatment of police ghazis and injured personnel

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, approved the release of funds on cases sent from various districts, including Lahore.

According to the details, the injured Sub-Inspector Zafar Iqbal and Constable Mohammad Asad Zameer were given Rs 1 million each. Ghazi Constable Qasim Ali was given Rs. 0.

3 million, and Driver Constable Asad Mehmood was given Rs. 0.2.5 million. Constable Muhammad Faisal was given Rs. 0.2 million, while Ghazi Constable Muhammad Bilal was given Rs. 0.1 million.

The Compensation Award Committee, under the chairmanship of Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, had sent documents to IG Punjab for the release of funds in the above-mentioned cases. The Compensation Award Committee carefully reviewed the applications and documents received from various districts and field formations of the province.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin as Secretary, DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, and DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar as members attended the meeting.

