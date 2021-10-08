UrduPoint.com

More Than Rs 29,275 Mln Tax Collected In Three Months: Sindh Minister

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

More than Rs 29,275 mln tax collected in three months: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that a total of Rs.29275.804 million tax was collected from July to September as against Rs.21021.149 million collected during the same period last year.

He said this in the meeting held under his chairmanship here on Friday. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Director Generals Munir Ahmed Zardari and Haji Saleem Bhutto and other officers also attended the meeting.

Details of tax collection till September of the current financial year were presented in the meeting. It was further stated in the briefing that Rs. 2649.608 million in motor vehicle tax, 24365.

164 million in infrastructure cess and Rs. 27.725 million in professional tax was collected.

The meeting was informed that Rs 671.880 million was collected in property tax, Rs 24.156 million in cotton fee and Rs 5.356 million in entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory. However, hard work should be done to collect property taxes and professional taxes.

He said that officers should perform their duties diligently and honestly. Mukesh Kumar Chawla also requested the tax defaulters to pay their dues immediately in either case Sindh Excise and Taxation Department could take stern legal action against them.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Vehicle Same July September Cotton From Million

Recent Stories

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

12 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

26 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

54 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.