More than Rs 29,275 mln tax collected in three months: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that a total of Rs.29275.804 million tax was collected from July to September as against Rs.21021.149 million collected during the same period last year.

He said this in the meeting held under his chairmanship here on Friday. Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Director Generals Munir Ahmed Zardari and Haji Saleem Bhutto and other officers also attended the meeting.

Details of tax collection till September of the current financial year were presented in the meeting. It was further stated in the briefing that Rs. 2649.608 million in motor vehicle tax, 24365.

164 million in infrastructure cess and Rs. 27.725 million in professional tax was collected.

The meeting was informed that Rs 671.880 million was collected in property tax, Rs 24.156 million in cotton fee and Rs 5.356 million in entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of tax collection was satisfactory. However, hard work should be done to collect property taxes and professional taxes.

He said that officers should perform their duties diligently and honestly. Mukesh Kumar Chawla also requested the tax defaulters to pay their dues immediately in either case Sindh Excise and Taxation Department could take stern legal action against them.