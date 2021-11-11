More than Rs. 3262 mln collected from Karachi in terms of motor vehicle tax: Sindh Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & Food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that from Karachi, in terms of vehicle tax, Rs. 3262.116 million was collected while in the same category, Rs. 139.349 million was collected from Hyderabad and Rs. 56.124 million from Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs & food Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that from Karachi, in terms of vehicle tax, Rs. 3262.116 million was collected while in the same category, Rs. 139.349 million was collected from Hyderabad and Rs. 56.124 million from Sukkur.

He said this while releasing details of the collection of motor vehicle tax by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department for the current financial year (July 2021 to October 2021) here on Thursday.

He further said that Rs.24.203 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad while Rs.

32.209 million was collected from Larkana and Rs.16.544 million from Mirpurkhas.

Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the overall situation of collection of motor vehicle tax is better. There is a facility for online tax submission to facilitate motor vehicle, tax defaulters.

He requested the tax defaulters to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gov.pk to know the details of their due taxes. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that a road checking campaign would also be launched to collect motor vehicle tax.

He asked the owners of the vehicles to pay their taxes as soon as possible to avoid any untoward situation.