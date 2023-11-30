More than Rs 35 mln fine collected from power thieves

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that concerned officers and staff must work efficiently in the field to prevent electricity theft.

In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should also play their part.

He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Committee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Member board of Directors MEPCO Jaber Sultan, Executive Engineer MEPCO Abdul Aziz, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the MEPCO has established committees at the tehsil level to stop electricity theft.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that with the help of the public and MEPCO officers, the district enforcement committee should take legal action related to the cases of electricity theft.

If electricity theft is proven, FIRs should be registered against culprits.

The meeting was informed that from September 7 to November 29, MEPCO apprehended power theft of more than 1.214 million units of electricity during the operation. As many as 903 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves and 591 persons were arrested. A total fine of more than Rs 35.5 million was received from power thieves.