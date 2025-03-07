More Than Rs. 398.8m Spent On Police Welfare This Year So Far
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:21 PM
As part of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman initiatives, more than Rs. 398.8 million have been spent on welfare of the police force during the first two months of this year
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As part of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman initiatives, more than Rs. 398.8 million have been spent on welfare of the police force during the first two months of this year.
A police spokesperson stated on Friday that over Rs. 136.2 million had been spent for educational scholarships for the children of police employees. An amount of Rs. 92.
03 million was provided as wedding gifts to the daughters of police employees. Over Rs. 47.4 million were distributed to the families of police employees in the form of a maintenance allowance.
More than Rs. 69.2 million were given to assist with medical treatments of employees. Over Rs. 38.8 million were provided for retirement grants to police employees. An amount of Rs. 10.6 million was given to the families of the force for funeral expenses. Immediate financial assistance of over Rs. 4.495 million was also provided to the police force.
