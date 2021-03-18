UrduPoint.com
More Than Rs 46 Million Distributed Among 3100 Minority Students: Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Food Hari Ram Kishori Lal Thursday said that educational scholarships were distributed among the promising needy students of the minority community on the basis of merit under the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :

He said this while talking on the occasion of meeting of a delegation visiting his office here.

During 2018 - 2020, cheques worth over Rs 46 million have been distributed among 3100 bright and needy students on merit basis so that they can continue their education and achieve higher education and took part in prosperity of the province and the country to play their effective role.

The minister added that students wishing to avail scholarships for the current financial year 202o-2021 can obtain forms and other information from the department's website https://minorityaffairs.

sindh.gov.pk/notifications/1063.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the Sindh government, following the instructions and guidance of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, had taken all possible steps for promoting education among the deserving students.

He further said that one of the top priorities of the government was to provide quality higher education opportunities to the youth.

Kishori Lal said that by providing educational scholarships to the students of the minority community, it had proved that the present Sindh government was taking practical steps for brotherhood, fraternity and inter-religious harmony.

