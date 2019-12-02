UrduPoint.com
More Than Rs.2 Billion Allocated For Development In Shangla : Shoukat Yousafzai

More than Rs.2 billion allocated for development in Shangla : Shoukat Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Information, Shoukat Yousafzai on Monday said that more than two billion rupees have been allocated for development works in PK-23 Shangla

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation from Shangla at his office.

He informed the delegation about ongoing development projects in Shangla that also include allocation of millions of rupees for establishment of basic health unit (BHU) in Larae and Degree College in Kanai village.

In addition, amount has been earmarked for up- graduation of Basham hospital.

The minister said that allocated money would be spent on network of roads and provision of clean drinking water in the district and added improvement in irrigation system is part of development projects.

Shoukat said that 99 more mosques were being solarized in Shangla.

He said that approval has also been given to various key link raids that include Koz Kanawi road, Basham Qila road, Sheng Chamber road, Chachlo Sangadhi road and Ganshal bridge construction. Shaukat Yousafzai said that under JICA projects Chakisar road, Crore Ajmer road and Malam Jabba to Shangla road will be constructed.

He thanked Chief Minister Mehmood Khan who fulfilled his promise to ensure the development of Shangla district.

The provincial minister said that the areas which had been ignored in the past will now be focussed for giving development and public facilities.

He warned all departments that corruption and sub-standard work will not be tolerated at all.

