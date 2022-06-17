More than Rs.78.3 mln tax collected

Sindh Excise Department's road checking campaign, which was started on May16 to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles has come to an end

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Excise Department's road checking campaign, which was started on May16 to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles has come to an end.

During the road checking campaign a total of 71496 vehicles were checked across the province.

According to details here on Friday, 18649 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 24049 in Hyderabad and 7193 in Sukkur, while 9446 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 7595 in Mirpurkhas and 4564 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

3956 vehicles were seized for various reasons.

Papers of 6198 vehicles were also seized during the road checking operation.

After collection of taxes, 6921 vehicles have been handed over to their owners.

Till the last day, a total of more than Rs.78.3m tax was collected.

Provincial Minister for Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla urged tax defaulters to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for tax information.

The next campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles would also be launched soon. He thanked the people for their cooperation during the road checking campaign.