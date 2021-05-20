More than two lacs people get Covid-19 shots at 22 centres, 4 outlets sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 227,807 people including 20,297 health workers and 207,510 senior citizens have got a COVID-19 shot at 22 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said on Thursday while chairing a meeting to review the daily progress of the vaccination drive.

He informed that 1232 people have lost their life due to this disease so far including 943 to Rawalpindi and 289 from other districts.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing drive against violation of COVID-19 SOPs, Assistant Commissioner Cantt sealed Medina Cash and Carry centre for not adhering to timing schedule while AC city checking the implementation of C-virus SOPs sealed three restaurants in his respective area.