UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Trees Needed To Keep Environment Clean: Ishtiaq Urmar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

More trees needed to keep environment clean: Ishtiaq Urmar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that reforms have been initiated in the forest department to make Pakistan clean and green.

He expressed these views while addressing a function here and said that deforestation was having a negative impact on human life and therefore revolutionary steps were being taken for the promotion of forests.

He said that trees and flowers are a great blessing of Allah Almighty, only greenery can help in eliminating environmental pollution, increase national income and prevent land erosion and other natural calamities as much as possible.

Therefore, afforestation and protection of forests is a moral, national and religious responsibility of all of every citizen said the minister.

He said that we will never forget the sacrifices of precious lives against the timber mafia and in extinguishing the forest fires.

More than one billion trees have been planted and directed people to help government in this regard said Minister Ishtiaq Urmar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Moral All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Precautionary measures set to limit spread of COVI ..

9 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

39 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

39 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

54 minutes ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.