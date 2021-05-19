More uplift schemes to be included in upcoming budget for facilities to public: CM Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir, Jam Kamal on Wednesday said that more schemes would be included in the forthcoming budget for providing facilities to the people and developing rural areas of the province which had been ignored in past regime.

He expressed these views while talking to media during inspecting works of extension of Sariab Road which is important for restoration of smooth traffic in the area, despite he reviewed construction of Sport Complex at Sariab area.

He said two friends are angry before the formation of the government whose number has not increased yet saying there is available platform to discuss personal and party issues.

Suggestions were given to the speaker through the letter while he was not criticized, the portfolio of the ministry was withdrawn from the Minister of Local Government on the basis of performance, he said the weather and political situation in Quetta are fluctuated according to circumstances.

He said it was better to use political differences for the development of Balochistan while the number of angry people was two even before the formation of the government and it is still two today.

The CM further said we are political people and everyone has right of expression under the democratic adding that party mechanism and discipline would not be allowed to deteriorate.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said that sports facilities were being provided to the people and in the coming budget more roads and sports facilities would be constructed to provide facilities of sport to the people.

He said that instead of accusations, there are platforms for resolving personal and party issues saying we should be focused on addressing issues of public and development of the province.

He said that he had never made a personal statement, adding that the portfolios of the ministries keep changing and the portfolios of some ministers have changed while Saleh Muhammad Bhootani has become angry for the first time. He said this is a democratic process but party discipline will not be allowed to deteriorate for their wishes.

He said that the Balochistan Speaker had not been criticized in the letter but he had been given suggestions as he felt that some ordinary members were using the powers of the Speaker.