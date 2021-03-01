More wheat production expected during current year: Hammad Ahzar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Monday said that according to projection more wheat production was expected during current in comparison to previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Monday said that according to projection more wheat production was expected during current in comparison to previous year.

Replying various questions during question hour at National Assembly, he said that previous year shortage was spill-over this year, adding that on time import of big stock of wheat was become difficult. He said that later in international market availability of wheat was also become an issue.

He said that according to estimate there was bit gap in demand and supply, because of low carry over stock due to which we were starting wheat import from now to meet our requirement and avoid shortage and also price remain stabilized.

Hammad Azhar said that previous year sugarcane crop was not good but this year would be better. He said that after 2008, Palm oil prices at the highest in international market, adding that the Palm oil was imported to produce ghee, adding that "We are trying to deal with the international phenomena",.�He said that petroleum products prices had gone up internationally but we made efforts to not increase its prices or increase minimum.

He said that many items were subsidized at Utility Stores and record subsidy was given, adding that in that regard, the federal government also in contact with provincial government to ensure adequate supply during the holy month of Ramzan.\378