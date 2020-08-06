More wind-thundershowers likely to start from Aug 6-8

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The metropolis experienced heavy rain with winds and thunderstorm in its different areas left the streets inundated with water here on Thursday.

Various areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Karachi Cantonment, Saddar, F.B.Area, Jamshed Road, Liaquatabad and Nazimabad received the rain.

The water also accumulated at many streets after the rainfall that caused traffic jams.

The supply of electricity was also disturbed in different areas while the K-Electric has also advised the people to take precautionary measures to avoid electricity related accidents. The people were advised not to handle electric appliances with wet hands and maintain a safe distance from electricity poles and installations of the power utility.

The Met Office has forecast in its weather warning on Thursday that a monsoon low pressure area persisting over Indian Rajasthan was likely to merge with another developing low pressure area over Northeast Arabian sea and yield strong incursion of monsoon currents in to Sindh.

The Met Office said that widespread rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, were expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Allah Yar, Matiyari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad from August 06 to 08, under the influence of this weather system.

Scattered rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) were also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Kambarshahdad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, on August 07 and August 08.

Sea Conditions were also likely to get rough to very rough and fishermen were advised to remain careful till the morning of August 09.

The weather warning said that heavy downpour might generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad and all the authorities concerned were advised to remain alert and follow precautionary measures during the forecast period.