Morgah Police Carry Out Search Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police here on Friday carried out search operation in Khawaja Corporation Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station.
According to a police spokesman, the search operation was conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operation.
Police checked as many as 25 houses, 15 shops, and 60 individuals during the search operation.
The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.
He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.
