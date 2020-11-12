Morgah Police launches search operation in Officer Colony, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Officer Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Officer Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 125 houses while 281 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 58 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularlyto ensure law and order.