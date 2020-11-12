UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morgah Police Launches Search Operation In Officer Colony, Adjoining Areas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:44 PM

Morgah Police launches search operation in Officer Colony, adjoining areas

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Officer Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in Officer Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Morgah Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 125 houses while 281 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 58 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularlyto ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

28 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow Gov't Asks All Shops, Food Courts to Join Q ..

2 minutes ago

Eight killed, 20 injured in accident

2 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi asks HEC to facilitate diff ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.